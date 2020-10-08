Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2020) - Effective Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Citadel Securities Canada ULC will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbols below.
Market Maker: Citadel Securities Canada ULC
Dealer number: 005
Symbols: FFH, KXS, MG and SHOP
