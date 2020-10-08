Magna International Inc.: Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020))
|THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 6, 2020
|8:00 AM ET
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|North America Toll Free:
|1-800-908-8370
|International Toll:
|1-416-981-9035
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 13, 2020
|North America Toll Free:
|1-800-558-5253
|International Toll:
|1-416-626-4100
|Reservation No.:
|21970863
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108
