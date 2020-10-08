Anzeige
WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Tradegate
08.10.20
18:12 Uhr
44,705 Euro
+0,755
+1,72 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,49045,21008.10.
44,69544,98508.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2020 | 23:29
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Magna International Inc.: Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Oct. 08, 2020))

THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 6, 2020
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America Toll Free: 1-800-908-8370
International Toll: 1-416-981-9035
Webcast: www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com/)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until November 13, 2020
North America Toll Free: 1-800-558-5253
International Toll: 1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.: 21970863

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.