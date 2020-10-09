Unblu Corp.: Celero Enables Member-Centric Digital Banking Experiences for Credit Unions With Unblu

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Celero is pleased to announce its agreement with Unblu Corp, a leader in conversational communication and collaboration software tailored to the needs of the financial industry, to deliver highly-personalized and engaging member experiences through its digital banking platform, Celero Xpress, powered by ebankIT.

Celero, a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada, has chosen Unblu's Conversational Platform to enable their credit union clients to deliver member-centric experiences via digital channels that are as equally engaging as those within the credit union branch. This integration is integral to Celero's clients' goals of increasing members' comfort and engagement with Celero Xpress, which will ultimately drive adoption and use of the platform.

Celero's Dean Rathwell, General Manager, Digital Banking, explains:

"Our new digital platform offers credit union members an intuitive, engaging and secure digital banking experience. By integrating Unblu, our clients can ensure these digital experiences also deliver a personal connection, which is core to the credit union difference.

Using Unblu's Conversational Platform, we can provide our clients with a way to support and guide members at every step of their digital journey and help them maintain and build upon those close personal relationships that have been built up over many years."

Engaging and easy to use communication features like live chat, video chat and messaging alongside collaborative co-browsing features allow member service agents to be on the same page or document as the member and lend efficient and targeted guidance when needed. With a membership that skews older than the Canadian population at large, the ease-of-use of Unblu's Conversational Platform was a critical component in Celero's selection, especially as all features operate within a browser without the need to download.

Unblu will be offered as part of the Celero Xpress platform, which is slated to roll out this year.

About Celero

Celero is a leading provider of digital technology and integration solutions to credit unions and financial institutions across Canada. Clients trust Celero's proven track record delivering innovative banking technologies, digital and payment solutions, cloud computing, outsourcing, IT and advisory services. Celero offers reliability and security through its world-class hosted banking system and data center operations. With key partnerships across the globe, Celero also brings the scale and extensive capabilities of multinational technology companies and the focused expertise of fintech startups. For more information, visit celero.ca.

About Unblu

Unblu's Conversational Platform empowers financial institutions to make every digital conversation meaningful and profitable. Through features like video chat, messaging, and co-browsing, advisors can meet and collaborate with clients online, customer service can visually support customers with targeted and efficient support, and prospects can be engaged and guided through a seamless experience to purchase.

With 150 implementations in the financial industry worldwide, institutions such as UBS, Barclays, BNP Paribas, and AON are using Unblu's platform to deliver the conversational experience online.

