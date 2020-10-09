Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Binovi Technologies Corp., ("Binovi" or the "Company") (TSXV:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) announces that it intends to grant up to 3,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.15 and have a 5-year term. The Company's Stock Option Plan governs these incentive options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For additional information on the Company, please visit https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 1,500 locations across 20 countries.

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Investor Relations

Email: invest@binovi.com

Toll-Free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.binovi.com/investor-reports/

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Binovi Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609837/Binovi-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant