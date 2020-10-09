StageZero Life Sciences Ltd: StageZero Life Sciences Launches Saliva PCR Testing for the Detection of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has launched a saliva-based PCR test which is designed for easier collection of patient samples. Since May 2020, StageZero has been offering swab-based PCR tests and serology tests. It has now added saliva tests and will shortly introduce an antigen test and a full viral respiratory panel to its test offering.

"Every COVID testing lab, and Government, is striving to make testing more accessible and easier to do. Saliva as a specimen, done correctly, is scientifically as accurate as swabs but easier to collect and allows us to reach patients at home" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "We can mail the collection kit directly to patients, have a healthcare professional supervise the collection, and have it mailed back to the lab for processing. This means we can now reach pretty much anyone, anywhere."

The saliva-based PCR test will have utility not just in the home collection market, but will allow full testing access to companies and communities in remote areas where COVID testing is more difficult. It is also intended to facilitate and speed up time-sensitive testing where companies and patients are operating in a specified time window, but are working remotely.

With a variety of COVID-19 tests in the market the Company believes that a strategy about how and when to use each test is absolutely necessary. Each test has a different intended ideal use:

Salvia PCR tests are used to detect the SARS-CoV-2 RNA and will be processed in the Company's lab in Virginia in the same way that the PCR nasopharyngeal tests are done.

Antigen testing offers a way to immediately determine if a person showing symptoms is infected with SARS-CoV-2 and may therefore infect others. The tests are generally only indicated for the screening of symptomatic patients.

The Respiratory Panel will be a highly accurate PCR-based test for 18 viruses and two respiratory bacteria. It will screen for Influenza A, Influenza B, and RSV, amongst the 18 viruses. Testing for multiple respiratory pathogens will not just rule out SARS-CoV-2 infection, but aid physicians in proper patient diagnosis.

The Company will continue to respond to the changing market and tailor its offerings as appropriate.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple disease states through whole blood. The Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high complexity reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia. A specialist in PCR testing for the early identification of Cancer through blood, the Company is uniquely positioned to provide both COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). Our full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups. As we provide COVID-19 test during this Pandemic, we continue making progress with our mission to eradicate late stage cancers through early detection. Our next generation test, Aristotle®, is a multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. www.stagezerolifesciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to a potential NASDAQ listing and the above noted statements relating to the anticipated benefits of Consolidation. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. In addition to the above noted risks relating to the Consolidation, these risks include any number of factors that could impact the Company's ability to list on NASDAQ, including inability to meet the listing criteria, and financings risks, market risks, legal risks and other risks the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports and Annual Information Form. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

