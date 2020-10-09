Centaurus Energy Inc. Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results and Operational Update

(All dollar figures are expressed in United States Dollars)

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2020 / Centaurus Energy Inc. ("Centaurus" or the "Company") (TSXV:CTA)(OTCQB:CTARF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Centaurus' CEO David Tawil commented: "Although we confronted a very challenging oil-price environment in the second quarter, the Company's cost and expense base continues to be reduced and increases in production are expected to be forthcoming, positioning Centaurus for success as oil prices recover."

SUMMARY FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Selected information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Centaurus' unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and the associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which are available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ctaurus.com.

Three months ended

June 30 2020 2019 Financial - ($000s, except per share amounts) Oil and gas revenue 4,860 8,979 Funds flow from (used in) continuing operations(1) (2,725) 577 Per share - basic & diluted(1) (0,005) 0,001 Net loss from continuing operations (16,442) (2,268) Per share - basic & diluted(1) (0,03) (0,00) Capital expenditures (3) (130) 2,745 Working capital (deficiency) (1) (16,693) (1,420) EBITDA (1,809) 729 Common shares outstanding - 000s 544,060 544,060 Operating Average Daily Sales Crude oil and Ngls - Bbls/d 1,975 1,734 Natural gas - Mcf/d 1,226 1,655 Total - Boe /d 2,180 2,010 Average Sales Prices Crude oil and Ngls - $/Bbl 25.70 52.85 Natural gas - $/Mcf 2.15 4.24 Total - $/Boe 24.50 49.09 Operating Netbacks(2) - $/Boe (7.16) 9.86



(1) This table contains the term "funds flow from continuing operations" and "working capital", which are non-GAAP measures and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than "cash flows from operating activities" as determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as an indicator of the Company's performance. Working capital, funds flow from operations and funds flow from operations per share (basic and diluted) do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. Management uses funds flow from continuing operations to analyze operating performance and considers funds flow from continuing operations to be a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investment. The reconciliation between funds flow from continuing operations and cash flows from operating activities can be found in the MD&A. Funds flow from continuing operations per share is calculated using the basic and diluted weighted average number of shares for the period, consistent with the calculations of earnings (loss) per share. Working capital is computed as current assets less current liabilities. Management uses working capital to measure liquidity and to evaluate financial resources.

(2) Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the average per boe of the Company's oil and gas sales, less royalties and operating costs.

(3) Includes non-cash additions related to CASE $245.

Operations Update

Production

August production was approximately 2,313 barrels of oil equivalent ("boe/d") (92% crude oil).

Short-term oil prices and capital controls

Oil pricing in Argentina is tied to international Brent pricing, and consequently, was affected due to significant commodity price volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic and potential increased production supply from OPEC and Russia.

As previously announced, Argentina's Government in September, 2019 announced currency controls aimed at reducing market volatility and containing the impact of fluctuations of financial flows on the economy. The controls remain in place and have required increased communication with customers and suppliers and some increased administrative activities for our finance teams, but the measures do not restrict trade and are not expected in any material way to adversely affect Centaurus' ability to carry out operations in its normal course of business.

On May 19, 2020, the National Executive Branch implemented a series of measures related to the hydrocarbon industry to mitigate the impact of the drop in international oil prices and in oil demand as a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). Decree No. 488/2020 ("Executive Order") sets a reference price for local transactions? (Barril Criollo). The reference price for "Medanito" crude oil is set on USD 45/bbl ("Reference Price") from May 19 to December 31, 2020 ("Term"). The Reference Price will apply for local crude oil delivery transactions invoiced by oil producing companies and paid by the refiners. This price will be adjusted for each type of crude oil by quality and by port of loading, using the same reference, in accordance with the usual practice in the local market. This price will apply for the calculation of hydrocarbon royalties payable to the oil producing Provinces.

Refiners have alleged that they are unable to pay the Reference Price on account of a freeze placed on prices charged to final consumers in local currency terms and the absence of any demand from industry due to the obligatory quarantine imposed by Decree 297/2020. Refiners have instead paid a price representing a major commercial discount to the Reference Price. As a result, the average price received by the Company for its oil for the Quarter was $25.70/bbl, lower than the $52.85/bbl realized in Q2-2019.

Impairment

At June 30, 2020, Centaurus determined indicators of impairment existed in each of its Argentine CGUs as result of the impact on commodity prices generated by the economic impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the global oversupply of crude oil.

As a result, impairment tests were performed over each CGU and one of them, MEA South, was deemed to be impaired as its estimated recoverable amount was lower than the carrying amount by $10.5 million. For MEA North, the recoverable amount was higher than its carrying amount by $1.2 million. The combined recoverable amounts, calculated as $11.4 million, resulted in impairment expense of $9.3 million.

