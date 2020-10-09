Please be informed that Baltic Market Maker AS SEB Pank (mpid: YHI) will begin Market Making of AB "Ignitis Grupe" shares starting from 2020-10-09 following Baltic Market Making Program requirements. More information on Baltic Market Making Program: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/market-information/market-makers/ Details about the Market Making Program and the requirements available here: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/files/vilnius/teisesaktai/2018/MM-Guidelines-Baltic -2018.pdf Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com