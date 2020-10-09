ASICS ENCOURAGES PEOPLE TO PUT THEMSELVES 'IN MY SHOES' THIS WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

To coincide with World Mental Health Day 2020, ASICS EMEA is sharing inspiring stories from people who have discovered the benefits of sport and movement on their mental wellbeing. The 'In My Shoes' audio stories are designed to be listened to on the move, so people can literally experience what it's like to put themselves in the shoes of the storyteller.

The stories offer diverse perspectives about how movement can support improved mental wellbeing. One storyteller recounts how years of putting pressure on herself to be perfect led to stress and burnout and how running helped her to find the balance she needed. While another storyteller describes how after years of pain and operations, running allowed him to feel free.

Gary Raucher, ASICS' Executive Vice President Categories comments, "At ASICS we've always known the positive impact movement can have on the mind. It's why we're called ASICS. It's an acronym from the Latin phrase Anima Sana In Corpore Sano or a Sound Mind in a Sound Body. So, this World Mental Health Day, we wanted to share the stories of people who have discovered the mental benefits of movement as a source of inspiration to others. Thank you to all those who shared their 'In My Shoes' stories."

On behalf of all those who shared their stories, ASICS will make a donation to UK mental health charity Mind to support more people to move and feel better.

To listen to the 'In My Shoes' audio stories, visit the ASICS website:

https://www.asics.com/gb/en-gb/mk/in-my-shoes

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded more than 70 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of running shoes, as well as, other athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com or follow ASICS on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

