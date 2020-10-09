SAFEGUARDS | Cosmetics, Personal Care & HouseholdNO. 150/20
The US State of California signed AB2762 (Cosmetic products: safety) into law on September 30, 2020 to ban 24 types of substances in cosmetic products. From January 1, 2025, a person or entity is prohibited from manufacturing, selling, delivering, holding, or offering for sale in commerce any cosmetic products that contain the intentionally added ingredients in Table 1.
|Substance(s)
|CAS No.
|1
|Dibutyl phthalate
|84-74-2
|2
|Diethylhexyl phthalate
|117-81-7
|3
|Formaldehyde
|50-00-0
|4
|Paraformaldehyde
|30525-89-4
|5
|Methylene glycol
|463-57-0
|6
|Quaternium-15
|51229-78-8
|7
|Mercury
|7439-97-6
|8
|Isobutylparaben
|4247-02-3
|9
|Isopropylparaben
|4191-73-5
|10
|m-Phenylenediamine and its salts
|108-45-2
|11
|o-Phenylenediamine and its salts
|95-54-5
Table 1. Intentionally added ingredients banned by AB2762
This law also prohibits the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and their salts in cosmetic products to be placed in California, see Table 2.
|Substance(s)
|CAS No.
|12
|Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS);
heptadecafluorooctane-1-sulfonic acid
|1763-23-1
|13
|Potassium perfluorooctanesulfonate;
potassium heptadecafluorooctane-1-sulfonate
|2795-39-3
|14
|Diethanolamine perfluorooctane sulfonate
|70225-14-8
|15
|Ammonium perfluorooctane sulfonate;
ammonium heptadecafluorooctanesulfonate
|29081-56-9
|16
|Lithium perfluorooctane sulfonate;
lithium heptadecafluorooctanesulfonate
|29457-72-5
|17
|Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)
|335-67-1
|18
|Ammonium pentadecafluorooctanoate
|3825-26-1
|19
|Nonadecafluorodecanoic acid
|355-76-2
|20
|Ammonium nonadecafluorodecanoate
|3108-42-7
|21
|Sodium nonadecafluorodecanoate
|3830-45-3
|22
|Perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA)
|375-95-1
|23
|Sodium heptadecafluorononanoate
|21049-39-8
|24
|Ammonium perfluorononanoate
|4149-60-4
Table 2. PFAS, and their salts, banned by AB2762
The presence of technically unavoidable trace quantities of the above ingredients due to impurities of natural or synthetic ingredients, the manufacturing process, storage, or migration from packaging is not within the scope of violation.
References
[1] Newsletter from the California Governor - Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Making California First in the Nation to Ban Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics
[2] AB 2762 Cosmetic Products: Safety
