NO. 150/20

The US State of California signed AB2762 (Cosmetic products: safety) into law on September 30, 2020 to ban 24 types of substances in cosmetic products. From January 1, 2025, a person or entity is prohibited from manufacturing, selling, delivering, holding, or offering for sale in commerce any cosmetic products that contain the intentionally added ingredients in Table 1.

Substance(s) CAS No. 1 Dibutyl phthalate 84-74-2

2 Diethylhexyl phthalate

117-81-7

3 Formaldehyde

50-00-0

4 Paraformaldehyde

30525-89-4

5 Methylene glycol

463-57-0

6 Quaternium-15

51229-78-8

7 Mercury

7439-97-6

8 Isobutylparaben

4247-02-3

9 Isopropylparaben

4191-73-5

10 m-Phenylenediamine and its salts

108-45-2

11 o-Phenylenediamine and its salts

95-54-5



Table 1. Intentionally added ingredients banned by AB2762

This law also prohibits the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and their salts in cosmetic products to be placed in California, see Table 2.

Substance(s) CAS No. 12 Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS);

heptadecafluorooctane-1-sulfonic acid 1763-23-1

13 Potassium perfluorooctanesulfonate;

potassium heptadecafluorooctane-1-sulfonate

2795-39-3

14 Diethanolamine perfluorooctane sulfonate

70225-14-8

15 Ammonium perfluorooctane sulfonate;

ammonium heptadecafluorooctanesulfonate

29081-56-9

16 Lithium perfluorooctane sulfonate;

lithium heptadecafluorooctanesulfonate

29457-72-5

17 Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA)

335-67-1

18 Ammonium pentadecafluorooctanoate

3825-26-1

19 Nonadecafluorodecanoic acid

355-76-2

20 Ammonium nonadecafluorodecanoate

3108-42-7

21 Sodium nonadecafluorodecanoate 3830-45-3

22 Perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA)

375-95-1

23 Sodium heptadecafluorononanoate

21049-39-8

24 Ammonium perfluorononanoate

4149-60-4



Table 2. PFAS, and their salts, banned by AB2762

The presence of technically unavoidable trace quantities of the above ingredients due to impurities of natural or synthetic ingredients, the manufacturing process, storage, or migration from packaging is not within the scope of violation.

References

[1] Newsletter from the California Governor - Governor Newsom Signs Legislation Making California First in the Nation to Ban Toxic Chemicals in Cosmetics

[2] AB 2762 Cosmetic Products: Safety

