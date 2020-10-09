As the world accelerates toward decreasing carbon emissions, so too should the solar industry's supply chain. This was the idea that has led to the establishment of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance this week.From pv magazine USA If a main driver of the transition to renewable energy is reducing the amount of carbon emitted into the atmosphere, shouldn't the transition itself use the lowest-carbon means possible to achieve this goal? This idea is one that has always stuck with Michael Parr, one which led him to the foundation of the Ultra Low-Carbon Solar Alliance, which officially launched ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...