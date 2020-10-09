Indian Minister of Power RK Singh has revealed interest from manufacturers in developing more production lines, even before newly planned incentive schemes are taken into account.From pv magazine India Indian Minister of Power RK Singh said this week that the ministry has received expressions of intent to set up 20 GW of domestic PV cell and module manufacturing capacity in the country. He said the interest in establishing new fabs was independent of plans to subsidize borrowing rates on capital loans through an 'interest subvention' scheme planned by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy ...

