Array Technologies is going public the old-fashioned way by eschewing the SPAC method favored by other renewable companies such as QuantumScape and ChargePoint.From pv magazine USA Solar tracker supplier Array Technologies is going public on the Nasdaq exchange and has set its IPO terms. The company's presumably virtual roadshow started this week and the deal is expected to price on Oct. 14. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Guggenheim Securities, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Barclays and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. Array Technologies, headquartered in Albuquerque, ...

