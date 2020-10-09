ProPhotonix Limited Announces Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / ProPhotonix Limited (London Stock Exchange (AIM:PPIX)(OTC PINK:STKR), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, announces that its 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been posted to stockholders and is available on the Company's web site. The Company's AGM will be held on November 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time at the Company's office at 13 Red Roof Lane, Salem, New Hampshire 03079. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2020 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraging stockholders not to attend this year's meeting in person, as space is limited, accommodating very few attendees. The Board requests that all stockholders vote by internet, telephone, email, CREST, facsimile or by mail, in each case as available. The proxy card or voting instructions sent to stockholders will indicate which means of voting are available in the stockholder's jurisdiction.

The Notice of AGM and the Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.prophotonix.com.

Enquiries:

ProPhotonix Limited

Tim Losik President and CEO

Tel: +1 603 893 8778

Email: ir@prophotonix.xom

WH Ireland

Katy Mitchel Nominated Adviser and Broker

Matthew Chan Tel: +44 (0) 20 7220 1666

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of diode-based laser modules and LED systems for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio, Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, UV curing, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

