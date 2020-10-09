DJ Voltalia SA: LCL and Voltalia are joining forces to launch a new service for businesses, the first long-term supply contracts for green electricity

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: LCL and Voltalia are joining forces to launch a new service for businesses, the first long-term supply contracts for green electricity 09-Oct-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. A new type of partnership in France LCL and Voltalia are joining forces to launch a new service for businesses, the first long-term supply contracts for green electricity Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, and LCL, a leading bank for small and medium-sized businesses, have joined forces to offer a unique service in France: enable some fifteen of the companies most involved in the energy transition to benefit from contracts that will secure their supply of green electricity produced in France over a long period of time, at guaranteed prices and capacities. This project is the first multi-purchaser Green Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (Green CPPA[1]) in France. The electricity will come from a 55-megawatt photovoltaic plant, which Voltalia will develop and operate. This plant, located in the South of France, will also host an agricultural activity, making this project an example in terms of supporting the local economy. For its part, LCL will structure and manage the guarantee mechanism necessary for the financing of the project by the usual players in the sector. In addition, LCL will subscribe to this Green CPPA alongside its customers, in order to secure, over the long-term, part of its own green electricity needs, which already represents close to 100% of its consumption. Voltalia, LCL and the companies participating in the Green CPPA will thus contribute, together and very directly, to increasing green energy production capacity in France and, as a result, to reducing CO2 emissions by 13,000 tons per year. Through this partnership, LCL is strengthening the "Climate Impact" universe of its LCL Smart Business open-banking program, launched in 2018 and offering innovative solutions to support the transformation of LCL's Enterprise customers (Innovation, Digital, Energy Transition, CSR). "As a bank committed to energy transition, we are very pleased to be able to offer our customers the first Green Corporate PPA on the French market. Because of its additive and environmental dimension, this project makes a concrete contribution to the fight against global warming. With Voltalia, we very quickly came to agree on the usefulness and meaning of this great project." comments Olivier NICOLAS, Member of the Excom, in charge of the Corporate and Institutional Market, at LCL. "The launch of this offer reflects our desire to support all businesses in their energy transition. LCL, through its proximity to companies and its ability to mobilize its balance sheet, allows us to broaden the circle of companies, large and small, who want to join forces with Voltalia to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions," commented Sébastien CLERC, CEO of Voltalia. About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 994 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Press Contact Actifin Investor Relations: invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Green Corporate Power Purchase Agreement Regulatory filing PDF file File: PDF version [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1139860 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1139860 09-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1139860&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec4b9c28809cccc0da5f035bead44d28&application_id=1139860&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)