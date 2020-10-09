DJ Severstal reports Q3 & 9M 2020 operational results

PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q3 & 9M 2020 operational results 09-Oct-2020 / 09:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q3 & 9M 2020 operational results Moscow, Russia - 9 October 2020 - PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q3 & 9M 2020. Q3 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS - Hot metal output increased 3% q/q in Q3 2020 to 2.40 mln tonnes (Q2 2020: 2.33 mln tonnes) following the completion of maintenance works at blast furnace facilities in the previous quarter. Crude steel production increased by 3% to 2.89 mln tonnes (Q2 2020: 2.81 mln tonnes), supported by growth in hot metal output. - Consolidated sales of steel products increased 18% q/q to 3.01 mln tonnes in Q3 2020 (Q2 2020: 2.55 mln tonnes) reflecting production growth, a lower share of export shipments with a longer realisation period vs the previous quarter and finished goods stock reduction. - The Company increased its share of domestic steel shipments to 63% (Q2 2020: 56%) in response to a demand recovery in Russia in Q3 2020. - The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 49% (Q2 2020: 43%) as a result of delayed demand for HVA products, and the Company reduced HVA finished goods stock levels q/q. - Sales volumes of coking coal concentrate from Vorkutaugol declined 5% q/q to 1.22 mln tonnes as a result of lower concentrate output and a lower run-of-mine (ROM-rate) at the Zapolyarnaya mine. - Sales volumes of iron ore pellets increased by 3% to 2.61 mln tonnes (Q2 2020: 2.53 mln tonnes) on the back of iron ore pellet production growth and inventory sell-off q/q. - Sales volumes of iron ore concentrate grew by 3% to 1.96 mln tonnes (Q2 2020: 1.90 mln tonnes), primarily driven by higher output at Karelsky Okatysh and Olcon. 9M 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS - Hot metal output remained flat y/y in 9M 2020 at 7.14 mln tonnes (9M 2019: 7.13 mln tonnes). Production of crude steel decreased to 8.55 mln tonnes (9M 2019: 9.13 mln tonnes) due to lower production volumes of EAF steel following the disposal of Balakovo mini-mill in July 2019. - The share of HVA products remained stable y/y at 45% in 9M 2020. The share of domestic shipments in 2020 was 58%, which is lower than in 2019 (9M 2019: 67%). This is a result of a deceleration in domestic demand in 2020 after achieving peak levels in the previous year and the disposal of the Balakovo mini-mill, which primarily served domestic markets. - The average steel selling prices for 9M 2020 declined from 10% to 19% across the product range, as a result of adverse pricing dynamics of global benchmarks y/y. - Iron ore concentrate sales volumes grew 14% y/y to 5.33 mln tonnes (9M 2019: 4.66 mln tonnes) driven by output growth at Karelsky Okatysh and the Yakovlevskiy mine y/y. The Company expects to achieve total production of around 2mt of iron ore concentrate at the Yakovlevskiy mine in FY2020. - Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 3% y/y. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change, % 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 2,890 2,807 3% 8,547 9,133 (6%) (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,402 2,331 3% 7,143 7,125 0% (Russian Steel) Sales Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change, % 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 1,218 1,276 (5%) 3,445 3,340 3% concentrate Iron ore 2,613 2,532 3% 8,112 8,192 (1%) pellets Iron ore 1,960 1,904 3% 5,333 4,660 14% concentrate Total steel 3,006 2,551 18% 8,306 8,503 (2%) products (Consolidate d) Total steel 3,020 2,561 18% 8,340 8,538 (2%) products (Russian Steel) High value Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change, % 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 49% 43% 6 ppts 45% 45% (0 ppts) (Consolidate d) Severstal 49% 43% 6 ppts 45% 45% (0 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, Q3 2020 Q2 Change, % 9M 2020 9M Change, thousands of 2020 2019 % tonnes Coal: 344 370 (7%) 1,101 1,250 (12%) Coking coal 46 104 (56%) 215 331 (35%) concentrate Steam coal 298 266 12% 886 919 (4%) Iron ore: 1,358 1,511 (10%) 4,530 4,785 (5%) Iron ore 1,355 1,461 (7%) 4,343 4,170 4% pellets Iron ore 3 50 (94%) 187 615 (70%) concentrate Semi-finished 97 100 (3%) 389 279 39% products Rolled 2,383 2,084 14% 6,637 6,916 (4%) products: Hot - rolled 1,267 1,179 7% 3,643 3,310 10% coil Hot - rolled 244 219 11% 715 702 2% plate Cold - rolled 253 198 28% 661 743 (11%) coil Galvanised and 286 196 46% 701 729 (4%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 162 113 43% 373 365 2% coil Long products 171 179 (4%) 544 1,067 (49%) Downstream 526 367 43% 1,280 1,308 (2%) products: Metalware 145 135 7% 426 413 3% products Large diameter 85 25 n/a 129 303 (57%) pipes Other tubes, 296 207 43% 725 592 22% pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES ? Sales volumes of coking coal concentrate from Vorkutaugol declined 5% q/q to 1.22 mln tonnes as a result of lower concentrate output and a lower run-of-mine (ROM-rate) at the Zapolyarnaya mine. ? ROM coal production at Vorkutaugol decreased by 7% in Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020. ? Iron ore pellet sales increased by 3% to 2.61 mln tonnes (Q2 2020: 2.53 mln tonnes) as a result of higher production levels of iron ore pellets and inventory sell-off q/q. ? Iron ore concentrate sales volumes grew by 3% to 1.96 mln tonnes (Q2 2020: 1.90 mln tonnes) mainly driven by higher output at Karelsky Okatysh and Olcon. Sales Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Change, % 9M 2020 9M 2019 Change, % volumes, thousands tonnes Coal: 1,516 1,542 (2%) 4,331 4,260 2% Coking coal 1,218 1,276 (5%) 3,445 3,340 3% concentrate Steam coal 298 266 12% 886 920 (4%) Iron ore: 4,573 4,436 3% 13,445 12,852 5% Iron ore 2,613 2,532 3% 8,112 8,192 (1%) pellets Iron ore 1,960 1,904 3% 5,333 4,660 14% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') ? RSD steel product sales of steel products increased 18% q/q to 3.02 mln tonnes in Q3 2020 (Q2 2020: 2.56 mln tonnes) reflecting production growth, a lower share of export shipments with a longer realisation period vs the previous quarter and finished goods stock reduction. ? The Company increased its share of domestic steel shipments to 63% (Q2 2020: 56%) in response to demand recovery in Russia in Q3 2020. ? The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 49% (Q2 2020: 43%) as a result of delayed demand for HVA products, and the Company reduced HVA finished goods stock levels q/q. ? LDP sales volumes increased to 85,000 tonnes in Q3 2020, due to reduced stock levels at the Izhora Pipe Mill (ITZ). In response to a contraction in domestic demand, the Company reallocated a portion of its sales volumes to export destinations in Q3 2020. ? The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q3 2020 increased by 2%, due to positive steel pricing dynamics at export destinations and a higher share of HVA products in the sales mix q/q. Severstal successfully maintained higher average selling prices throughout the period, as a result of its customer-focused approach, the flexibility of its distribution channels and the high proportion of HVA products within its portfolio. Sales volumes, Q3 2020 Q2 Change, % 9M 2020 9M Change, thousands of 2020 2019 % tonnes Total steel 3,020 2,561 18% 8,340 8,538 (2%) products Semi-finished 98 100 (2%) 390 279 40% products Rolled 2,395 2,093 14% 6,667 6,949 (4%) products: Hot - rolled 1,268 1,178 8% 3,644 3,311 10% coil Hot - rolled 244 219 11% 715 703 2% plate Cold - rolled 253 198 28% 661 743 (11%) coil Galvanised and 286 196 46% 701 729 (4%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 162 113 43% 373 365 2% coil Long products 182 189 (4%) 573 1,098 (48%) Downstream 527 368 43% 1,283 1,310 (2%) products: Metalware 147 135 9% 429 416 3% products Large diameter 85 25 n/a 129 303 (57%) pipes Other tubes, 295 208 42% 725 591 23% pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q3 2020 Q2 Change, % 9M 2020 9M Change, $/tonne 2020 2019 % Semi-finished 376 388 (3%) 385 427 (10%) products Hot - rolled 416 417 0% 423 506 (16%) coil Hot-rolled 517 545 (5%) 558 660 (15%) plate Cold - rolled 504 528 (5%) 536 621 (14%) coil Galvanised and 639 643 (1%) 638 724 (12%) metallic coated coil

