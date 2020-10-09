DGAP-News: EBD Group
/ Key word(s): Conference
Twenty-sixth annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital to bring together 3,000 life science leaders
Carlsbad, CA and Munich, Germany - October 9, 2020: The 26th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 26-29, 2020 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its fifth week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available to engage with without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.
