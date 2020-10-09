DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

Twenty-sixth annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital to bring together 3,000 life science leaders



09.10.2020 / 09:00

Carlsbad, CA and Munich, Germany - October 9, 2020: The 26th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 26-29, 2020 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its fifth week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available to engage with without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.



Live plenary sessions will feature leading biopharmaceutical companies and industry experts to highlight the importance of collaboration to address global health needs. Panels will also address cutting-edge innovations in immuno-oncology, chronic kidney disease, digital medicine and microbiome; important business development trends in the APAC region, partnering and financing deal structures, funding unmet needs and European market access.



Entering its fifth year, the Startup Slam pitching competition sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, will be delivered digitally for the first time. Selected companies will have the opportunity to create a five-minute video pitch which will be hosted on the digital event site and participate in a live feedback session on October 27, 2020. A panel of judges will select the winner during the live session.



The event is expected to bring together 3,000 executives from 2,300+ life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering.?



Registration and event information are available online.?



High-level executives from pharma, biotech, the investment sector and patient advocacy groups are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of hot topics including, Covid-19, oncology, neurodegeneration, rare diseases, microbiome, cross-border collaborations, cell & gene therapies, chronic kidney disease, deal-making and fundraising.



Featured speakers:

Hubert Birner - Managing Partner, TVM Capital

Barbara Bierer - Faculty Director, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Margaret Chu-Moyer - VP Research and Head of Chemistry, Characterization & Technology, Amgen

Brian Cook, Executive Director, Oncology Transactions, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Martin Crook, Executive Director, Oncology Search & Evaluation, Bristol-Myers Squibb

Marianne De Backer - Member of Pharmaceuticals Executive Committee and Executive VP and Head of Strategy, Business Development and Licensing, Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Elena Fernandez-Kleinlein - Head of JLABS EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Innovation

Regina Hodits - General Partner, Wellington Partners Life Sciences

Douglas Lee - VP, Head Digital and Data Science, Business Development & Licensing, Bayer

Tim Luker - VP, Emerging Technology and Innovation, Corporate Business Development, Eli Lilly & Company

Craig Martin - President, Chief Engagement Officer, Rithm Health

Nick Meade - Director of Policy, Genetic Alliance UK

Bernd Muehlenweg - SVP, Innovate Strategic Initiatives, Evotec

Michael Paladinetti, Global Head of Oncology and Immunology Business Development and Licensing, Sanofi

Bray Patrick-Lake - Director, Strategic Partnerships, Evidation Health

Ioannis Sapountzis - Corporate SVP, Business Development and Licensing, Boehringer Ingelheim

Melanie Saville - Director, Vaccine Research and Development, CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations)

Amy Schulman - Managing Partner, Polaris Partners

Graziano Seghezzi - Managing Partner, Sofinnova Partners

Beth Shafer - Head of Neuroscience & DDS Business Development, Takeda Pharmaceuticals International

Joan Huaqiong Shen - CEO, I-Mab Biopharma

Shawn Singh - CEO, VistaGen

Otello Stampacchia - Founder, Omega Funds

Paul Stoffels - Vice Chair of the Executive Committee and CSO, Johnson & Johnson

Luke Timmerman - Founder and Editor, Timmerman Report

Ed Zhang - Venture Partner, Hillhouse Capital Management



Additional links and information:



About EBD Group?

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.?



Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.?

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.?



