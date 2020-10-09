American IRA, LLC: American IRA Releases Checklist for Choosing a Self-Directed IRA Plan

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / For investors who use a Self-Directed IRA, the process of starting a new method of retirement investing can be intimidating. That is the topic recently addressed at American IRA, where the Self-Directed IRA administration firm released a checklist for choosing the right Self-Directed IRA plan. This checklist included links to American IRA's guide on specific Self-Directed IRA plans, and recommended a step-by-step approach for retirement investors who need to decide: what next?

The first item on the checklist was a recommendation that investors read up on the different types of Self-Directed IRA plans. American IRA recommended this for new investors because it is a good way to build a foundation of knowledge-a foundation that can later be built upon when the investor decides upon a strategy. Since the available Self-Directed IRA plans-such as Roth IRAs, Traditional IRAs, and 401(k) plans-help dictate what investors can do and cannot do, it only makes sense to understand the basic framework first.

The checklist went on to ask investors what they want their retirement life to look like, getting specific about what would make them feel most secure. In the third checklist item, American IRA asked readers to evaluate their current financial status, forming a starting point that they could use as a reference for choosing a Self-Directed IRA plan that would get them going on their journey toward retirement.

"Oftentimes, we find that investors are a little wary about the prospect of starting up a journey as long as retirement investing," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "This post is intended to break that process down into small, bite-sized steps. You do not have to make a mega-investment in a piece of real estate right off the bat to have a great retirement. But investors should think about getting started the right way. And this post is all about that."

American IRA, LLC, was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC. The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals, and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents, or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality, profitability, or reputability of any investment, individual or company.

