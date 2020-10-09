Unterföhring (ots) - 9. Oktober 2020. Zum Start von Staffel 10 holt "The Voice of Germany" sehr gute 18,8 Prozent Marktanteil (14-49 Jahre) auf ProSieben und gewinnt die Prime Time am Donnerstag mit deutlichem Vorsprung. Insgesamt verfolgen 7,04 Millionen Zuschauer (Netto-Reichweite ab 3 J.) die erste Ausgabe der Blind Auditions. ProSieben ist mit 12,0 Prozent Tagesmarktführer (14-49 Jahre) am Donnerstag.Im Anschluss an "The Voice of Germany" erreicht das ProSieben-Magazin "red." 12,6 Prozent Marktanteil der 14- bis 49-jährigen Zuschauer.Die nächste Folge "The Voice of Germany" kommt am 11. Oktober um 20:15 Uhr in SAT.1 sowie auf Joyn.Alle Infos rund um "The Voice of Germany" finden Sie auf der Presseseite http://presse.prosieben.de/TVOG2020Hashtag zur Show: TVOGBasis: Marktstandard TVQuelle: AGF in Zusammenarbeit mit GfK | videoSCOPE | ProSiebenSat.1TV Deutschland | Business IntelligenceErstellt: 09.10.2020 (vorläufig gewichtet: 08.10.2020) Pressekontakt:Katrin DietzCommunication & PRUnit Show & Comedyphone:+49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1154email:Katrin.Dietz@seven.one Photo Production & EditingKathrin Baumannphone:+49 (0) 89 95 07 - 1170email:Kathrin.Baumann@seven.one ProSiebenEin Unternehmen derSeven.One Entertainment Group GmbHOriginal-Content von: ProSieben, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/25171/4729237