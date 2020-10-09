Commencing October 12, 2020 Oncology Venture A/S shares will be traded under its new name, Allarity Therapeutics A/S. New company name: Allarity Therapeutics A/S ----------------------------------------------- New short name: ALLR ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: DK0060732477 ----------------------------------------------- Commencing October 12, 2020 Oncology Venture A/S equity rights will be traded under its new name, Allarity Therapeutics A/S. New company name: Allarity Therapeutics A/S ----------------------------------------------- New short name: ALLR TO 2 ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: DK0061153657 ----------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB on +46 11 32 30 732.