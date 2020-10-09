In-Home Care by Expert Caregivers From Home Care Assistance Personalized To Meet The Patient's Needs

Home Care Assistance offers in-home care for senior citizens to enable them to lead long and fulfilling lives. This service provider is a leader in Alzheimer's care and dementia care. This care provider matches clients with the best caregivers for their needs.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / According to announcements released by Home Care Assistance located in Los Angeles, CA and Beverly Hills, CA, in-home care provided by compassionate and trained caregivers from this care provider is tailored to meet the needs of seniors and the elderly who need help to maintain a respectable quality of life. Services offered by Home Care Assistance include hourly home care, live-in care, specialized care, hospital to home care, and Alzheimer's and Dementia care.

With one of the largest caregiver networks in the United States, Home Care Assistance has the reach to provide excellent care for the elderly in an environment where they are the most comfortable - in their homes.

Home Care Assistance incorporates the latest research into creating customized care plans for those who have Parkinson's disease. Its partnership with the Parkinson's Foundation enables it to leverage discoveries in medicine and breakthroughs in treatment procedures to provide the best care to its clients. Experienced and sensitive caregivers from Home Care Assistance assist patients recovering from a debilitating stroke. In such cases, in-home care is extremely helpful in enabling the subject to surmount physical and emotional challenges that accompany the recovery process.

Specialized care for the elderly as offered by Home Care Assistance allows family members to do more with their time and can be the difference between the elderly individuals suffering a fall, wandering off, or simply not being able to experience a quality of life that they deserve. Home care for seniors includes laundry, grocery shopping, cooking, companionship, bathing, dressing, grooming assistance, and more.

Home Care Assistance said, "Home care services are provided on an hourly or around-the-clock basis. Our caregivers provide support with basic daily living activities and have the training and experience to support those living with certain conditions such as Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. Caregivers are also experienced in supporting a successful transition home from the hospital or a rehab facility.

Home Care Assistance caregivers are experienced, rigorously screened, and passionate about caring for others. We run thorough background checks on our caregivers, including driving records and employment authorization verification. Our caregivers are bonded, insured, and monitored by Client Care Managers who build trusted relationships with families to ensure caregivers are providing the highest caliber of care to their loved ones throughout the length of service."

On its hospital to home service, Home Care Assistance said, "The first 72 hours following a procedure or hospital stay represent a critical and vulnerable time for the patient, often involving a new diagnosis and changes in daily habits, required medications, meal regimens, rehab exercises and more.

Our specially trained caregivers can transport you, or a loved one home from the care facility or hospital, providing essential support during a stressful time. Once home, caregivers provide monitoring, reminders, and emotional support to help the individual recover successfully. Whether you or a loved one is transitioning directly home after a hospitalization or moving through the care continuum via a rehabilitation or medical care facility, one-on-one home care is crucial for a safe and successful recovery."

About Home Care Assistance:

Home Care Assistance is an industry leader in providing in-home care services for the elderly and senior citizens. Its concierge level services enable clients to experience health and wellness holistically. Personalized care plans drawn in consultation with the client and their families ensure optimum health.

