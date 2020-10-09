Treatt has had another successful year, and the COVID-19 pandemic so far has not materially affected trading performance. The sharp fall in citrus prices has had an impact on revenue growth, which is down 3% at constant currency for FY20. However, profit performance was strong as there was good growth in the other parts of the business, with health & wellness and fruit & vegetables posting double-digit revenue growth, and with the higher-margin parts of the business continuing to outperform. The UK relocation project continues, with construction nearing completion and a move to the new site expected in spring 2021, and the outlook for FY21 is cautiously optimistic. Our fair value increases to 670p (from 560p).

