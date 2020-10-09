Re:Style 2020 Collection from Hyundai begins sales on Oct 13

Hyundai launches Re:Style 2020 fashion collection upcycling discarded materials from automotive manufacturing and scrapping into fashionable products

Sales of the fashion products begin on Oct. 13 at London's Selfridges pop-up store and Selfridges online store

SEOUL, South Korea, LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company announces the launch of Re:Style 2020, a creative approach to sustainable fashion by upcycling discarded materials from the automotive manufacturing and scrapping process into marketable products in collaboration with leading artists in ecofriendly design.

Building on the success of its predecessor in 2019, the Re:Style 2020 capsule fashion collection has been created in partnership with renowned trendy fashion brands Alighieri, E.L.V. DENIM, Public School, pushBUTTON, Richard Quinn and Rosie Assoulin.These forward-thinking partners were selected as they share Hyundai's vision of finding more sustainable ways to create the products we love. Each one is joining in Hyundai's goal to collaborate across industries to drive innovation in sustainable design and lifestyle.

Hyundai Motor unveils the collection digitally to ensure the safety of people amid the global pandemic. The pieces are revealed on Hyundai's social media channels, as well as those of Selfridges and the participating brands from October 8.

Featuring a variety of products such as jewelry, jumpsuits, working vests, bags and various other clothing made with discarded materials from the automobile production and scrapping process, the event will kick-start sales on October 13 exclusively at London's Selfridges pop-up store and the Selfridges online store. The event will be also aligned with Project Earth, a symbolically sustainable campaign operated by Selfridges, a UK-based chain of high-end department stores and an online retailer. The sales will raise funds for the British Fashion Council's Institute of Positive Fashion.

The participating brands:

Alighieri : a stunning collection of necklaces, chokers, bracelets and other items created with repurposed seatbelts, car glass and foam materials, as well as gold, silver, bronze and freshwater pearls

"At Hyundai Motor, we understand that ethical consumption and caring for the environment are increasingly important considerations of our customers in the post COVID-19 world. Through Re:Style 2020 we want to offer another way Hyundai Motor can help customers enjoy the sustainable lifestyle they aspire to," said Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "By demonstrating that discarded resources can be reimagined into valuable products, Hyundai Motor encourages more industries to see waste as a recreative opportunity and to work collaboratively toward an environmentally accountable and economically efficient future."

