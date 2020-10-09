Researchers have gradually improved the efficiency of CIGS thin-film tech in recent years. But scientists in Germany say the 23% rate achieved thus far is not the end of the story. From pv magazine Germany The efficiency of thin-film solar cells based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) semiconductors has improved to more than 23% in recent years, thanks to ongoing research. However, a team of researchers from the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW), Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), and Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) see the potential ...

