JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 09-Oct-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 9 October 2020 Name of applicant: Joint Stock Company Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan Name of scheme: Offering of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) Period of return: From: 31 March 2020 To: 30 September 2020 Balance of unallotted 122,902,066 GDRs securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the 0 GDRs block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities -1,354,717 GDRs issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) 124,256,783 GDRs not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Mira Kasenova, Head, Financial Institutions and International Relations Division Telephone number of contact: +7 727 259 04 30 ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 85665 EQS News ID: 1139944 End of Announcement EQS News Service

