Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Oct-2020 / 11:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Company was notified that on 9 October 2020 the PDMRs listed below were granted options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of GBP8.98. The options will be exercisable for a period of 6 months from 1 December 2023. Name of PDMR Number of options granted Nick Roberts 2,004 Alan Williams 2,004 Robin Miller 2,004 The notification of Dealing Form for these transactions can be found below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. For Further information please contact: Lindi Pratt Assistant Company Secretary T: +44 (0)1604 503774 E: lindi.pratt@travisperkins.co.uk Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name 1) Nick Roberts 2) Alan Williams 3) Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status 1) Chief Executive Officer 2) Chief Financial Officer 3) General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial Initial Notification in each case notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction In each case, options over ordinary shares of 10 pence each granted under the Company's Sharesave scheme at an option price of GBP8.98. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Option price: GBP8.98 1) 2,004 2) 2,004 3) 2,004 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total n/a n/a n/a e) Date of the transaction 9 October 2020 f) Place of the transaction n/a ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85666 EQS News ID: 1139948 End of Announcement EQS News Service

