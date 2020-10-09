USANA Health Sciences: World Mental Health Day; Bestselling Author Urges Self-Care for Pandemic Relief

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / On World Mental Health Day Oct. 10, bestselling author and CEO Kevin Guest is urging everyone in 2020 to reset oneself during the pandemic with five steps for self-care.

"Businesses that will emerge from the pandemic successfully will be those that are agile," said Kevin Guest, CEO and Chairman of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). "People who will emerge successfully from this pandemic will be those focused on self-care, which is the best care you can invest in."

From a lifetime of experiences outlined in Guest's bestseller, "All the Right Reasons," five key steps start the process of effective self-care during the coronavirus pandemic.

"First, we must slow down our minds, and that starts with getting a full night's sleep," said Guest. "Set up a regular schedule for sleeping and stick to it because skipping one night shows the powerful impact of sleep on your well-being."

Raised in Montana with beautiful Flathead Lake in his backyard, Guest knows the mentally calming influence of nature.

"I learned firsthand that spending time in nature is therapeutic. It is evident that we are natural beings, and if we really focus while in natural surroundings, we can almost feel ourselves uniting with nature," he said. "Everyone should take a walk in parks, rivers or lakes. Even escaping to fields and mountains enriches our soul and help us bring back balance and harmony."

Immersing oneself in nature introduces the next step for calmness: moments of solitude.

"When I've been on a nonstop schedule around the world, I've found balance when I made time to be alone," said Guest. "As social beings, we seek time with others, but it is also vital to get away from the crowds and spend time to think and take inventory of yourself.

"Private times to ponder are perfect for reflecting on core values, identifying what matters most in your life and what brings happiness. That discovery is the foundation for balance on your road to harmony."

Guest said the fourth step is to soothe your mind, body and life.

"The World Mental Health Day is the perfect time to ask yourself what interests you, what brings harmony and what would enrich your life at this time," he said. "Some people take hikes, paint or play a musical instrument. As you soothe your mind and breathe from your stomach, envision calmness and clarity going layers deep to your core."

His final point has set minds free from things that have gripped them for years.

"Odd as it sounds, the act of forgiving another person has a powerful effect on our emotional health," Guest said. "I've found forgiveness frees the mind from negative, recurring thoughts and allows us to instantly detach from tired, destructive and angry emotions that have been bottled inside for years."

Designed to help others find balance, All the Right Reasons reveals 12 principles for living a life in harmony. All proceeds from sales of the bestseller is aimed at feeding two million meals to hungry children. Available on Amazon, the book provides 40 meals for each single purchase.

For more information, visit www.kevinguest.com.

World Mental Health Day is an international day for global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members in more than 150 countries.

# # #

About Us

Kevin Guest strives to live a life in crescendo. Success for the small-town boy with rock star aspirations didn't come overnight. Nor did the Chairman & CEO of a billion-dollar company find success by straying from his deep-rooted principles. Each experience in Kevin's life - in music, business, and now as an author - has built upon another, all contributing to a life lived in harmony.

Kevin is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of USANA Health Sciences, a global health and nutritional supplements company. He is a Direct Selling Association board member and a member of the CEO Council for the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations. Before USANA, Kevin served as a managing partner at FMG, a video and events production company in Salt Lake City.

Throughout his life, Kevin's musical talents have helped him realize his childhood rock-n-roll dreams. Highlights include sharing the stage with greats such as Kenny Loggins, Tommy Shaw, Eddie Money, and Belinda Carlisle, and performing at the Grand Ole Opry. He continues to perform part-time with country music superstar Collin Raye.

Newest Project: All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony

Kevin's most-recent project is also his most personal. In All the Right Reasons, Kevin shares entertaining anecdotes and inspiring stories, collected from years of meeting fascinating people and learning valuable life lessons. The result is a book featuring 12 foundational principles by which he lives and that he believes will lead others on their own path to success.

Kevin earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Brigham Young University. He and his wife, Lori, have four children and seven grandchildren.

Images: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/FDR9h4kisV

CONTACT:

Tim Brown

Candid Communications CEO

tim@candidcom.com

Work: 18015571466

9690 S. 300 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84070

Links

www.kevinguest.com

SOURCE: USANA Health Sciences

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609842/World-Mental-Health-Day-Bestselling-Author-Urges-Self-Care-for-Pandemic-Relief