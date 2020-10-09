Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data relevant to GB004 at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020, which takes place from October 11th through 13th.Thisincludes an oral presentation from William Sandborn, M.D., Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology of University of California San Diego, detailing clinical data from the completed GB004 Phase 1b trial in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Details for presentations related to GB004, a HIF-1a stabilizer in clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, are as follows:

Session Type: Moderated Poster Session

Session Title: IBD Clinical II

Poster Code: P0589

Poster Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetic, Biomarker, Histologic, and Rectal Bleeding Activity Following Treatment with the Gut-Targeted, PHD-Inhibitor and HIF-1a Stabilizer GB004 in a Phase 1b Trial in Mild-to-Moderate Ulcerative Colitis

Presenting Author: William Sandborn, M.D.

Date: Sunday, October 11th

Time: 3:40pm CEST 9:40am EDT 6:40am PDT

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Poster Exhibition

Poster Code: P0562

Poster Title: GB004 exhibits protective effects directly on epithelial cells using ex vivo organoid and monolayer cultures

Presenting Author: Kristen Taylor Meadows, Ph.D.

