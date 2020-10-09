Anzeige
Freitag, 09.10.2020
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
WKN: A2P1AL ISIN: CA06766T1075 Ticker-Symbol: 2NZ 
Frankfurt
09.10.20
08:05 Uhr
0,308 Euro
+0,014
+4,76 %
Barksdale Resources Corp.: Barksdale Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Barksdale Resources Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:BRO)(OTCQB:BRKCF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 925,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until October 8, 2023 at an exercise price of $0.50 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-238-2333, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Barksdale Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609843/Barksdale-Announces-Stock-Option-Grant

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
