4biddenknowledge Inc: Billy Carson Launches 4biddenknowledge.tv, an Amazing Streaming Platform Helping People Understand the World

WESTON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Recently, Billy Carson has launched 4biddenknowledge.tv, an amazing streaming platform helping people understand the world. The platform doesn't focus on dramatic, fictional stories, but focuses on factual knowledge of the world and the universe itself.

What is 4biddenknowledge TV?

Billy Carson is the person who set the first stone of 4biddenknowledge TV. a streaming service that has a myriad of shows and documentaries. These shows are meant to penetrate the deeper realms of reality and bring new information to light about Earth while educating the audience. Carson's main purpose of this forum is to provide family content and show the people how much of there is to explore in this universe. The TV Network is now also approved and available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android, thereby increasing the viewership and also validating the authenticity of its content. Due to Carson's efforts the TV network now has its own app, making it far easier for anyone to view the content while they are on the go.

Some of the shows on 4biddenknowledge TV are hosted by Carson himself; and his success has granted him screen time on Discovery Channel and Travel Channel where he talks about the history of earth and the space. Another show on Gaia gives him a chance to talk about Earth and the Secret Space Program, and how the extraordinary technologies that are available today can potentially have origins beyond Earth. Another show where Carson joins a panel of scholars talks about the history of Earth while analyzing Ancient Civilizations, their documented history and the languages they spoke. Carson's books, along with many other scholarly pieces are also topics of discussion on 4biddenknowledge, educating the viewer and providing context to the authors' words. Because 4biddenknowledge gathers so many well-learned men and women under one platform, the audience can rest assured that the information that they are getting is well-researched and relevant.

About Billy Carson

In his earlier years, Carson volunteered as a basketball coach in Tequesta Trace Middle School in Weston, FL where he stayed for 3 years and played a major part in leading the division championship ever since the school was founded. After that, the experienced coach moved to Nova High School, and there he continued to volunteer for 3 years as the assistant girls' basketball coach which also resulted in the team going to and winning multiple championships.

Billy Carson has not just helped people through his immense talent of coaching, but has also helped pay the electric bills for many single mothers for the winter months in America. So far, has given $10,000 to this cause. In addition to that, he has partnered with "Helping Kids In Broward" a charity organization that provides gifts to underprivileged children on holidays.

Carson's abilities go beyond researching and presenting at TV shows and he is a producer and an actor on some of these projects and continues to add more names under these categories in his portfolio. On the other hand, his literary works are also expanding with his first book, "Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets" already gaining popularity among history fanatics and scholars alike.

