PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Results of Share Class Meeting

PGIT Securities 2020 PLC

Results of Class Meeting of Holders of Zero Dividend Preference Shares

The board of PGIT Securities 2020 PLC (the "Company") announces the results of the Class Meeting of Holders of Zero Dividend Preference Shares held earlier today (the "ZDP Class Meeting").

The special resolution as set out in the Notice of meeting dated 16 September 2020, to sanction and consent to the amendment of the investment policy of the Company's parent company, Premier Global Infrastructure Trust plc, was put to the meeting and duly passed on a poll. The results are detailed below:

Resolution FOR

(No. of votes cast) FOR

(% of votes cast) AGAINST

(No. of votes cast) AGAINST

(% of votes cast) WITHHELD

(No. of votes cast) Total issued share capital instructed (%) 1. To consent to amendment of investment policy 12,103,833 99.68% 38,570 0.32% 31,372 50.57%

NOTES: 1. Votes "For" and "Against" any resolution are expressed as a percentage (rounded to two decimal places) of votes validly cast in respect of that resolution. 2. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" any resolution. 3. The total number of shares in the Company in respect of which members were entitled to exercise voting rights at the ZDP Class Meeting was 24,073,337 Zero Dividend Preference Shares, carrying one vote each, of which none were held in treasury. Therefore, as at 7 October 2020, the total number of voting rights in the Company in respect of the ZDP Class Meeting was 24,073,337. 4. The full text of the resolution passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of ZDP Class Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-plc. 5. A copy of the resolution will be made available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism, situated at: data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 6. These poll results (inclusive of proxy results lodged before the meeting) will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.premierfunds.co.uk/premier-global-infrastructure-trust-plc.

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

09 October 2020