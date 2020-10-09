Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma News + Twitter-Leak deuten auf große Entdeckung hin
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12UKK ISIN: DE000A12UKK6 Ticker-Symbol: RKET 
Xetra
09.10.20
15:33 Uhr
18,620 Euro
+0,020
+0,11 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
GEX
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKET INTERNET SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET INTERNET SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,61018,62015:46
18,61018,62015:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKET INTERNET
ROCKET INTERNET SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKET INTERNET SE18,620+0,11 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.