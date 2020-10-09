Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Joins CompTIA as an Affinity Partner

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce that Service 800 has joined CompTIA as an Affinity partner.

CompTIA is home to thousands of member companies and millions of IT professionals who design, implement, manage and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Fueled by a network of member-led communities, councils and chapters, CompTIA is the global hub for technology expertise and a connector for businesses, people, and ideas. As your go-to source for unbiased market research, thought-leadership, training, events and public advocacy, CompTIA is the place for you and your business to network and thrive. With a focus on industry growth and innovation, CompTIA drives member success in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

Service 800 designs programs and provides resources to measure every day customer service. The program methodology goal is to deliver accurate metrics needed to build and measure an effective customer journey map.

Gail Propson, Service 800's Director of Sales and Marketing, commented, "We are very excited to join CompTIA as an Affinity partner. We look forward to utilizing their tools, relationships and network to accelerate the growth of our business."

About CompTIA

CompTIA, the world's leading tech association, is a thought leader and an action leader. From our IT professional association to our leading certification programs, from our original research to our member communities and councils, our unparalleled programs set industry standards, foster skills development and generate knowledge and insight every day. With our members, we're building the foundation for technology's future.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.comptia.org

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

