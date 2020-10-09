Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2020 | 14:41
TGS - Q3 2020 Presentation and Conference Call

OSLO, Norway (9 October 2020) - Following the pre-announcement of Q3 2020 revenues, TGS will release its entire Q3 2020 results at 7:00 am CEST on 29 October 2020. A pre-recorded presentation of the results and business update featuring CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Fredrik Amundsen will be released at www.tgs.com at the same time.

The same day at CEST 3:00 pm Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, will host a conference call to go through the update and answer questions. We encourage attendees to call in 5-10 minutes before CEST 3:00 pm to ensure registration and access.

Telephone conference dial-in details:

Norway: +47 23500236
United Kingdom: +44 3333009031
USA: +1 8446251570

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Fredrik Amundsen, CFO
Tel.: +47 995 89 882
E-mail: investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include TGS' reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers, TGS' ability to continue to expand markets for licensing of data, and TGS' ability to acquire and process data product at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

