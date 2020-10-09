Blue Moon Resources: Blue Moon Engages Capital Market Advisors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV:MOON)(OTC PINK:BMOOF) (the "Company") has entered into an agreement with Jemini Capital to provide strategic and capital market advisory services.

Jemini Capital is a full-service merchant bank advisory firm based in Canada and has extensive experience assisting various aspects of start-up natural resources and tech companies. Its services include strategic advisory, marketing, packaging deals, global networking campaigns, tradeshow marketing and business development. It is a team of experienced former bankers, corporate development, finance professionals and generalist investors with a broad range of skill sets that cater to the company's advisory model. Jerry Huang and Kevin Shum will be the primary representatives on the Company's account

Under the investor relations agreement, Blue Moon has agreed to pay a monthly consulting fee of $8,000 of which $3,000 will be paid monthly and $5,000 will accrue until closing of the next financing that Jemini will assist with. Jemini has been issued options to purchase one million common shares of the company at a price of $0.05 cents per share. The options are subject to the vesting provisions and the terms and conditions of the company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The contract term commences immediately and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Jemini Capital and its principals have an ownership interest of 1,342,857 common shares and 571,428 share purchase warrant of the Company.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon (TSXV:MOON)(OTC PINK:BMOOF) is currently advancing its Blue Moon polymetallic deposit which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper in partnership with Platina Resources Limited. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's web site (www.bluemoonmining.com).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

John McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Patrick McGrath

CEO

+1-832-499-6009

pmcgrath@bluemoonmining.com

Investor Contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

+1-647-725-3888 ext 702

kevin@jeminicapital.com

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions set forth in the relevant technical report and otherwise, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices for zinc, the results of future exploration, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and titles, changes in government policies regarding mining, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Blue Moon Resources

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609845/Blue-Moon-Engages-Capital-Market-Advisors