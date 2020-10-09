The global plastic fillers market size is poised to grow by 4.75 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005255/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Plastic Fillers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for plastic is increasing in developing economies such as India and China. This is owing to factors such as the rise in building construction and the use of lightweight plastic in the automotive and packaging industries. In the construction industry, plastics are used in several applications such as foundations, roofing, pipes and fittings, flooring, paneling, and roads. Moreover, the large population and high GDP rate in emerging economies in APAC are contributing to the rapid plastic market growth. Therefore, the increase in demand for plastic in APAC will drive growth in the plastic fillers market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major plastic fillers market growth came from the inorganic plastic fillers segment. Inorganic plastic fillers have been traditionally used because of their easy availability and superior properties. Mineral-based fillers, synthetic fillers, and specialty fillers are some of the major inorganic plastic fillers, which are widely used in building and construction, automotive plastic components, plastic packaging materials, and other applications. However, the plastic fillers market share growth by the inorganic fillers segment will be slower than the growth of the market by the organic fillers segment.

APAC was the largest plastic fillers market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth in end-use industries such as automotive, manufacturing, industrial, packaging, and others will significantly drive plastic fillers market growth in this region over the forecast period.

will significantly drive plastic fillers market growth in this region over the forecast period. The global plastic fillers market is fragmented. BASF SE, Cabot Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GCCP Resources Ltd., Imerys SA, J M Huber Corp., Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Omya International AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these plastic fillers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global plastic fillers market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Demand for Lightweight Automotive Materials will be a Key Market Trend

Stringent environmental regulations are prompting auto manufacturers to produce lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles. Plastic fillers are used for manufacturing lightweight automotive parts, which reduce the overall vehicle weight, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions. Plastic fillers are used for manufacturing automotive electric and electronic components such as sensors, plugs and connectors, electrical control units, and lamp sockets. The increasing vehicle production in APAC will drive the use of plastic fillers during the forecast period, which, in turn, will contribute to the plastic fillers market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Plastic Fillers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist plastic fillers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the plastic fillers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the plastic fillers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of plastic fillers market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electrical and electronics Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Building and construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Inorganic fillers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic fillers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Cabot Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Exxon Mobil Corp.

GCCP Resources Ltd.

Imerys SA

J M Huber Corp.

Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Omya International AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005255/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/