The state of São Paulo's energy supplier is seeking proposals for four floating solar projects, ranging in size from 1 MW to 30 MW.Empresa Metropolitana de Águas e Energia (EMAE), the energy supplier for the Brazilian state of São Paulo, has launched a tender for the deployment of four utility-scale floating PV projects. The arrays will be built at the largest water reservoir in the state, which hosts an 880 MW hydroelectric power plant. The power station supplies electricity to about 1.8 million people, and is also used for fishing and swimming. The EMAE is seeking proposals for projects ranging ...

