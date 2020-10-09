DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RENK AG

RENK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



09.10.2020 / 15:39

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: RENK AG Street: Gögginger Straße 73 Postal code: 86159 City: Augsburg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900HM39FWFTL7XN26

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Natural person (first name, surname): Peder Prahl

Date of birth: 03 Nov 1964

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH)



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Oct 2020

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 90.18 % 0.00 % 90.18 % 7000000 Previous notification 0.00 % 76.00 % 76.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007850000 0 6312461 0 % 90.18 % Total 6312461 90.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Peder Prahl % % % -Carezo (Guernsey) Limited % % % -Triton Investors GP SARL % % % -Triton Investors SCSp % % % -Triton InvestCo SARL % % % -Triton Managers V Limited % % % -Triton Fund V General Partner L.P. % % % -Triton Fund V L.P. % % % -Triton V S.à r.l. SICAV-RAIF % % % -Triton Masterluxco 5 SARL % % % -Rebecca LuxCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 29 SARL) % % % -Rebecca MidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 30 SARL) % % % -Rebecca BidCo SARL (formerly: Triton V LuxCo 31 SARL) % % % -Rebecca HoldCo GmbH % % % -Rebecca FinCo GmbH % % % -Rebecca BidCo AG (formerly: Rebecca BidCo GmbH) 90.18 % % 90.18 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Shares acquired under contract with Volkswagen Vermögensverwaltungs-GmbH dated 30.01.2020 and takeover offer dated 10.03.2020. All shares in Carezo (Guernsey) Limited held by Addison Nominees Limited as trustee for Mr. Peder Prahl. All shares in Addison Nominees Limited held by Triton Administration (Jersey) Limited which (via Triton OpCo SARL) is an indirect subsidiary of Triton Investors SCSp.

Date

08 Oct 2020

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

09.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

