Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. appoints Greta Gaines as President

President Greta Gaines's first action as President is launching the Omnicanna's licensed real time negotiating industrial hemp eCommerce Website; www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENDO), a U.S. Company specializing in hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greta Gaines as President, while launching its live negotiating technology at www.ihemp.omnicanna.com

Greta Gaines has been with Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. since its inception into the hemp industry. This was done through the acquisition of Greta's flagship hemp brand 'The Hempery'. 'The Hempery' focuses on a personal care line of products including the popular Hempery Miracle Oil, and Hempery Body Wash. Omnicanna plans on releasing more Hempery beauty products in the future.

As the new President, Greta Gaines will provide leadership due to her knowledge in hemp. This leadership includes releasing new products and brands focused on beauty, nutritional, and practical use hemp products and product lines. This includes plans to launch a hemp-based food line named 'Hemp Tasty' and hemp clothing line named 'Hemp Street Threads'.

As President, Greta Gaines first action is launching the hemp live negotiation eCommerce sitehttps://ihemp.omnicanna.com. The site, which is licensed by Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc., has the ability to connect buyers and sellers in real time negotiation activities. This site also features the ability to track product inventory and pricing, purchasing farm direct, and B2B resources.

Some of the hemp products that are expected to be available on the e-commerce site are hemp-based nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, foods, clothing, paper, and hempcrete.

On a call with the company Greta commented "I am very proud to be the President of Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc." She went on to say, "There are marketplace sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Alibaba that have benefitted from the way people buy goods in this new environment. Through the licensing of this marketplace platform it allows Omnicanna to not only participate but embrace the new landscape of how buyers and sellers are coming together. Furthermore, I believe that people are more conscious about their well-being more than ever and that creates an opportunity for us to make products that improve the well- being of those who use our hemp-based products."

About Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc.

Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. is currently developing new natural hemp-based products based on innovative formulations to utilize the unique and potent benefits of the hemp plant. Medicinal properties of hemp have been known and applied for thousands of years. With the aid of scientific research, Omnicanna Health Solutions is translating such knowledge into development of effective hemp formulation-based health and wellness solutions as well as cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and food brands throughout the world. The Company's health and wellness, nutritional, and cosmetics lines will address personal needs and will evolve with the introduction of new formulations and products, advancing the Company within the expanding multibillion-dollar global market.

About Industrial Hemp Live-Negotiating eCommerce

ihemp.omnicanna.com provides a powerful online tool to connect buyers and sellers of industrial hemp products, and services. The site allows buyers and sellers to purchase industrial hemp products and services through a real time negotiating system. The system provides private, one-on-one, and one-to-many participant negotiations.

About The Hempery

The Hempery products truly are nature's perfect skin care because they contain an abundance of pure hemp seed oil and coconut oil. Hemp seed oil has been called "nature's perfect food for humanity." Hemp seed contains rich proteins and fatty acids including Omega-3 and Omega-6's. Hemp seed contains all the essential amino acids necessary for human life. Our proprietary formulas are rich in hemp seed oil and coconut oil. These products are flavored with organic essential oils that makes them ultra-appealing and effective. Your skin can now experience the miracle of these benefits every day.

