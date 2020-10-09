The global ophthalmology therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 10.42 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The prevalence of eye diseases is one of the critical reasons that will drive ophthalmology therapeutics market growth. Eye diseases such as age-related macular degeneration negatively impact the personal, economic, and social life of an individual. The growing prevalence of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, and RVO result in an increased number of patients that have irreversible blindness and visual impairment. People with Type 1 diabetes are at high risk of developing diabetic retinopathy. These factors will boost the demand for ophthalmology therapeutics, driving the market growth.

The major ophthalmology therapeutics market growth came from the retinal disorder therapeutics segment. The retinal disorder therapeutics segment is the major contributor to ophthalmology therapeutics market growth because of the factors such as the growing incidence of retinal disorders, the availability of drugs to treat retinal disorders, and the presence of a strong drug pipeline. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the glaucoma therapeutics, dry eye disease therapeutics segment.

North America accounted for the largest ophthalmology therapeutics market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The prevalence of eye diseases will significantly influence ophthalmology therapeutics market growth in this region.

The global ophthalmology therapeutics market is fragmented. AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this ophthalmology therapeutics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global ophthalmology therapeutics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Development of Novel Drug Delivery Systems will be a Key Market Trend

The development of novel drug delivery systems will also drive the growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market. Novel therapeutics and new drug delivery systems are gaining prominence because of their bioavailability to the targeted site, their prolonged action, and the ability to minimize adverse effects. Researchers are coming up with various delivery systems to ensure the sustained delivery of glaucoma and ocular hypertensive medications.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ophthalmology therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ophthalmology therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ophthalmology therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ophthalmology therapeutics market vendors

