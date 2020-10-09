After a weak second quarter, financial activity is back at full steam in the PV sector, says Mercom, noting strong performance across a range of metrics.With investment behavior being turned on its head this year, investors' willingness to bet their dimes on solar improved in the three months of July to September, where investments had reached $3.2 billion. That marks an 8% increase over the same reporting period in 2019. Despite the increased corporate finance activity in the third quarter, this year's investment figures, year to date, stand at $7.9 billion and, thus, in the shadow of the $9 ...

