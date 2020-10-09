Casino Marketing & Technology Conference Announces Speaker Line-Up

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / The final speaker line-up for Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, the casino industry's premier marketing educational event to be held online November 10-11, includes top-level casino executives and recognized experts in a broad range of gaming marketing disciplines.

"Speakers at next month's Casino Marketing & Technology Conference include top-level marketing executives from regional and destination casinos, both corporate- and tribal-owned, GM's and thought leaders with decades of hands-on industry experience," said Charles Anderer, Executive Editor, Casino Journal, producers of the event. "Each has been engaged with all of the challenges facing casino marketers since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic. The sum total of their knowledge will provide immense value to all Casino Marketing & Technology attendees."



The full list of Casino Marketing & Technology speakers is as follows:

Paula Allen, Director of Leadership Development and Guest Services, 7 Cedars Casino

Staci Alonso. Executive Marketing Leader and Philanthropist

Mark Astone, CEO, Catalyst Marketing Company

Steve Browne, Senior Raving Partner, Player Development and Guest Service

Julia Carcamo, President & Chief Brand Strategist, J Carcamo & Associates

Dennis Conrad, President Emeritus, Raving Consulting Company

Steve Dahle, VP Data Analytics, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures

Michael Donovan, General Manager, Twin River Worldwide Holdings

Benjamin Farber, President, Bristol Associates, Inc.

Ryan Frohberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Casino Del Sol

Anika Howard, Vice President, Brand Marketing & Digital, Foxwoods Resort Casino

Chris Jenner, VP Email Marketing and Digital Strategy, Caesars Entertainment

Mary Loftness, Owner, Profitable Customers

Tino Magnatta, Host, Casino Update on LinkedIn

Luigi Mastropietro, VP Relationship Marketing, EVERI

Michael Meczka, President, MM/R/C, Inc.

Steve Neely, General Manager, Rolling Hills Casino

Lynette O'Connell, Raving VP of Data Science and Operations

Tom Osiecki, Raving Partner, Advanced Operations and Marketing

Shannon Redmond, Vice President of Marketing, Rivers Casino Pittsburgh

Leana Schlecht, Director of Marketing, Lake of the Torches Resort Casino

Deana Scott, Raving CEO

Kari Stout-Smith, General Manager/Chief Operating Officer, Cache Creek Casino Resort

Claudia Winkler, President, G.H.I. Solutions

Casino Marketing & Technology Conference kicks off November 9 with its popular pre-show, workshop-style Loyalty & Player Development Conference, presented by Raving Consulting. Attendees will be able to access Raving's pre-recorded Loyalty & Player Development Conference boot camp sessions starting November 2. All Conference attendees will be offered a digital platform that allows them to view sessions live and on-demand, network, online chat with other attendees, schedule meetings, download important content and more.

Full virtual event details and registration information are available at www.casinomarketingconf.com Sponsorships and exhibit booths are available by contacting Sean Bogle at (248) 786-1719; bogles@bnpmedia.com

Media Contact:

Charles Anderer

Executive Editor

Casino Journal

(914) 948-5758

anderec@bnpmedia.com

SOURCE: Casino Marketing & Technology Conference

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609791/Casino-Marketing-Technology-Conference-Announces-Speaker-Line-Up