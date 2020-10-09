The global isoprene market size is poised to grow by USD 1.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005286/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Isoprene Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The tire industry is one of the key end-user industries for isoprene rubber (IR). An upsurge in natural rubber prices has compelled the tire manufacturers to substitute it with synthetic rubber. IR is one of the least expensive substitutes for natural rubber. Synthetic rubber is used to enhance the tensile strengths, thereby increasing the tire quality. Synthetic rubber also offers advantages in durability and rolling resistance. In developed countries, IR loadings are particularly high in tires driven by quality control and necessary performance requirements for high-performance tires.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major isoprene market growth came from the polyisoprene segment. Tires and tire products dominated the consumption of polyisoprene elastomers in 2019, followed by mechanical rubber goods. End-use industries, such as medical applications and footwear, are some other prominent ones. Medical applications are expected to have the fastest consumption growth during the forecast period. The manufacturers of latex-free surgical gloves highly prefer polyisoprene.

Europe was the largest isoprene market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased demand for isoprene from end-user industries, such as tires, non-tires, and adhesives will significantly influence isoprene market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global isoprene market is fragmented. Braskem SA, Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, PJSC SIBUR Holding, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and The Goodyear Tire Rubber Co are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this isoprene market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global isoprene market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Strategic Partnerships Between IR Manufacturers and Industrial Biotech Firms will be a Key Market Trend

Strategic partnerships between IR manufacturers and industrial biotech firms are one of the critical isoprene market trends. High process and definite supply of monomers and natural rubbers have stimulated the use of renewable feedstock to produce synthetic rubber. Several players are focusing on producing IR from bio-based raw materials. The players are entering into partnerships with industrial biotech firms to advance the commercial production of bio-based rubber raw materials.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Isoprene Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist isoprene market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the isoprene market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the isoprene market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of isoprene market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Polyisoprene Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Styrene-isoprene-styrene Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Isobutylene-isoprene rubber Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other chemicals Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Braskem SA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

JSR Corp.

Kraton Corp.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

PJSC SIBUR Holding

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Goodyear Tire Rubber Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005286/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/