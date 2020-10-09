Following the conclusion of the regulatory review process, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce on Monday November 2, 2020 Gross Return Futures and Forward contracts (GRF) on Single Stocks covering Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The new futures and forward contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the final go-live date. The final go-live date will be communicated in a separate notice and is pending member readiness. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793603