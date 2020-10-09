The global genomics market size is poised to grow by USD 17.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising focus on the use of a reference-based approach in genomic research has resulted in the high demand for the creation of accurate and complete genetic databases focused on humans, microbes, viruses, plants, and animals. Moreover, these databases have helped researchers and healthcare practitioners in understanding genetic structures, anomalies, and disorders through the identification of genomic variants. This, in turn, has led the development of novel genetic applications such as pharmacogenomics, consumer genetics, targeted therapeutics, targeted gene editing, DNA fingerprinting, and neonatal genetic screenings. Additionally, both public and private sector organizations are increasingly focusing on the creation and upgradation of genomic repositories, which has increased the demand for products and services offered in the market in focus. This will significantly influence the growth of the genomics market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major genomics market growth came from the products segment. The products segment covers the instruments and consumables used in genomic research and testing. This has led to the growing focus of vendors on offering advanced products with a variety of features, such as the LIMS compatibility feature, automation capability (including automated sample loading, purification, sequencing, and analysis), high throughput capability, and multiple read and run mode options, has led to the introduction of a diverse range of instruments in the global genomics market.

Asia will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing focus on improving healthcare offerings and the significant support from governments in establishing advanced genomic research infrastructure will significantly influence the growth of the genomics market share in this region.

The global genomics market is concentrated. Agilent Technologies Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this genomics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global genomics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Adoption of Single Cell-based Genomic Analysis will be a Key Market Trend

Genomic analysis at a single-cell allows researchers to examine the sequence information from individualized cells by providing precise measurements, high resolution of cellular differences, and improved understanding of cell functioning. Advances in genomic technologies, such as sample enrichment, molecular indexing, NGS, and dPCR have also enabled the researchers to easily extract and isolate genetic materials from a single-cell and efficiently perform genomic analysis. The growing adoption of single-cell based genomic analysis is one the key genomics market trends as it helps in the understanding of cell-to-cell variability for cancer research. Single-cell based cancer DNA sequencing is widely used for examining the depth of the complexity and compound mutations present in amplified therapeutic targets such as EGFR.

Genomics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist genomics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the genomics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the genomics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of genomics market vendors

