State-run China Energy Investment Corp. (CEIC) has revealed plans to install up to 30 GW of solar. Chinese solar stocks, meanwhile, rose sharply this week.China Energy Investment Corp. (CEIC) has revealed plans to build 25 GW to 30 GW of solar PV capacity in the next five years. It said that the utility-scale PV projects will be built in deserts and coal mining areas, and also next to hydropower projects. It is exploring opportunities in the distributed-generation segment and overseas PV markets as well. In addition, the state-run group is helping the central government to formulate the renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...