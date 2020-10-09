UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8041 GG00BXDZMK63 31st July 2020

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited July 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for July 2020 month end at 80.41 pence per share.

The 0.18 pence per share decrease was primarily driven by the dividend payment of 0.375 pence per share during the month. The other significant drivers of NAV performance, including the income earned from the Company's underlying investments, were positive.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations.

More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:9 October 2020