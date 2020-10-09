The global writing and marking instruments market size is poised to grow by USD 6.07 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising digitization has been impeding the writing and marking instruments market growth. Therefore, vendors are seeking ways to increase their customer base. One such strategic approach has been growing emphasis on product personalization. Vendors have been leveraging rapid advances in printing technologies and designs and are offering personalized products. Companies such as Arihant Writing Instruments are offering a range of logo pens to professionals across industries. Product customization will also help vendors in attaining product differentiation, helping them in gaining a competitive edge. Additionally, vendors are also offering multi-utility writing instruments such as pens with multiple writing tips in different colors. Multiutility writing instruments are highly popular among end-users such as students and professionals as they are manufactured to be compatible with digital devices. These factors will contribute to the growth of the writing and marking instruments market over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major writing and marking instruments market growth came from the pens segment. Vendors are increasingly offering a wide range of pens through both the offline retail stores and online e-commerce platforms at competitive prices. High-end luxury pens have gained significant popularity as gifts and fashion accessories over the last few years. The growth of the market in the pens segment is expected to be faster compared to the other segments.

APAC is one of the largest markets for writing and marking instruments. The rising student enrolment rate in educational institutions and programs because of the developing education sector is accelerating business opportunities for players in the writing and marking instruments market in the region.

The global writing and marking instruments market is fragmented. A. T. Cross Co. LLC, BIC Group, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Crayola LLC, ITC Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Linc Pen Plastics Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pilot Corp., and Schneider Schreibgeräte GmbH. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this writing and marking instruments market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global writing and marking instruments market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Popularity of Omnichannel Retail will be a Key Market Trend

The rising popularity of omnichannel retailing is one of the significant writing and marking instruments market trends. Vendors are increasingly focusing on distributing their products through multiple platforms, such as retail stores and e-commerce channels to boost sales and enhance customer outreach. The high penetration of e-commerce and Internet infrastructure in developed countries, such as the US and the UK, has prompted vendors to shift to online platforms to market products. In emerging economies, such as India, stationery stores in school, and office premises are continuing to record significant sales. As a result of such factors, the writing and marking instruments market size will grow during 2020-2024.

Writing and Marking Instruments Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist writing and marking instruments market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the writing and marking instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the writing and marking instruments market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of writing and marking instruments market vendors

