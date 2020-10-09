DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.
/
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
Befesa S.A.
9 October 2020
Notifications as of 6 October 2020 and 7 October 2020
Company information
Company: Befesa S.A.
LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
Contact: Rafael Pérez
Internet: www.befesa.com
09.10.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Befesa S.A.
|46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
|1330 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.befesa.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1140086 09.10.2020