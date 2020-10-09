DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Befesa S.A.

09.10.2020 / 17:50

/ NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Befesa S.A. 9 October 2020 Notifications as of 6 October 2020 and 7 October 2020 1. Details of the Issuer:





Befesa S.A.



46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:



Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:





6 October 2020 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached 5.00% 0.00% 5.01% 34,066,705 Position of previous notification (if



applicable) 4.98% 0.00% 4.99% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) Direct



(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,706,726 5.00% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 1,706,726 5.00% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Equity: Lent Securities At any time 2,141 0.00% Subtotal B 1 2,141 0.00% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Subtotal B 2 1. Details of the Issuer:





7 October 2020 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached 4.93% 0.05% 4.99% 34,066,705 Position of previous notification (if



applicable) 5.00% 0.00% 5.01% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) Direct



(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,681,135 4.93% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 1,681,135 4.93% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Equity: Lent Securities At any time 19,503 0.05% Subtotal B 1 19,503 0.05% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Subtotal B 2 Company information Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

