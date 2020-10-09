Xigua Video Upgrades its Product and Brand to Enlighten Your Curiosity About Life

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / On September 10th, China's leading informative video platform Xigua Video announced a brand upgrade, and applied the new slogan "Enlighten your curiosity about life". Before that, the platform has made changes to the product to make interaction and user experience better. Meanwhile, Chinese well-known actor and director Deng Chao has officially became its brand ambassador.

Upgrade on audio-visual experience

Xigua Video launched a new interactive interface for the upgrade. First, the title was moved from video cover image to top of the video, making the page more refreshing, and highlighting the value of the content. Second, the interactive section became independent to highlight the interactive functions such as collections, comments, and likes, so that video creators can better communicate with their fans.

In addition to interactive pages, there was also an overall upgrade to the video playing function to support free 4K, 120 frame, and audio bit rates of up to 320kbps, all of which could help enhance the user's audio-visual experience.

In terms of services, Xigua Video had a deep cooperation with CapCut, which supports one-click export of videos as well as upload to Xigua Video, thus making creation easier. What's more, Xigua Video launched a new creation platform for PC, providing comprehensive content data analysis capabilities and tools for video creation.

New brand

Xigua Video also updated its brand image and applied the new logo. Based on previous design, the new logo removes magenta elements while preserves red gradients to make it concise. It has slight sharp fonts, and the characters turn into black, thus highlighting the sense of quality.

It also released the new slogan called "Enlighten your curiosity about life." This is the first time in the past three years that the platform has updated its brand value proposition. Launched as Toutiao Video, an independent short video App owned by Toutiao, it was rebranded as Xigua Video in June 8, 2017.

From its new slogan, we can see changes in the positioning of Xigua Video on its content value. "We look forward to lighting up the curiosity of more people via videos to let them meet with new knowledge, new fun as well as new experiences, and make a difference every day. May Xigua Video be a part of the lives of users and creators to help them discover, explore and express curiosity in a better way," said Ren Lifeng, Head of Product of Xigua.

In order to motivate content creation and enrich content ecology, Xigua Video has launched a series of plans to encourage creators. Till now, there have been a number of influential creators such as Chinese well-known master carpenter Grandpa Amu. The platform has more than 3.2 million monthly active creators, more than 180 million monthly active users, more than 4 billion daily plays, and an average usage time of over 100 minutes.

In addition, Deng Chao officially became the brand ambassador of Xigua Video. Over the years, Deng Chao has been actively trying different things, and his exploration of performing arts is a great match to the platform's value proposition. Upon his join, he will release an exclusive series of personal Vlogs to record his daily life.

