DJ 2CRSi SA: Appointment of a new independent Director to the Board of Directors.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Appointment of a new independent Director to the Board of Directors. 09-Oct-2020 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Appointment of a new independent Director to the Board of Directors Strasbourg (France), October 9, 2020 - 2CRSi, designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT servers, welcomes Mr. Dominique Henneresse as an independent Director within the Group's Board of Directors. His appointment follows the adoption of the 5th resolution during the Annual General Meeting on September 25, 2020. Dominique Henneresse, 68 years old, a Sciences Po Strasbourg and HEC MBA graduate, has held positions in financial controlling, then as Chief Financial Officer in various subsidiaries of large companies such as Alcatel, Steelcase or Point P. After having led an industrial SME, Dominique Henneresse joined the De Dietrich group in 1996, first as Group CFO and later as CEO of De Dietrich Thermal (DDT). Following DDT's disposal, he became co-manager of the Dutch group De Dietrich Remeha (DDR). Since 2010, he has worked as advisor to many different corporates and has held various mandates within supervisory boards or strategic committees of mid-size companies. As recommended by the Middlenext corporate governance code, the Group's Board of Directors now includes 2 independent members out of a total of 7 directors, 4 men and 3 women. Alain Wilmouth, President and co-Founder of 2CRSi states: "I'd like to welcome Dominique on Board! I am pleased that his appointment will further reinforce sound governance and complete the Board's existing set of skills with his solid financial expertise and experience in managing multinational industrial groups." "I'm delighted to join 2CRSi's Board of Directors. I am looking forward to bringing my own experience into such an ambitious and dynamic team. In the age of Big Data, it is a chance to see a French group emerge in the development of innovative high-performance energy-efficient servers", says Dominique Henneresse, independent Board Director. Next event: H1 2020/21 revenue on October 13, 2020, post trading. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of &euro141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [1] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - Administrateur EN [2] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1140080 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1140080 09-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1140080&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a94f80db6561019a35f8dc2941528717&application_id=1140080&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2020 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)